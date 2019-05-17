Gardaí renew appeal to find missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Sunday

Gardaí have made a fresh appeal for help to find missing 13-year-old Chantelle Doyle, who has been missing more than five days

Chantelle, from Enfield, Co Kildare, was last seen on O’Connell Street Upper on Dublin 1 last Sunday about 3.30pm.

She is described as being 165cm (5ft 5in) tall, of slim build with long sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

Chantelle was last seen wearing a cream leather jacket bomber style, a black knee-length dress, black strap block heel sandals and had a nude handbag.

A Garda spokeswoman said she is believed to often visit Dublin City centre, Summerhill, Tallaght and Balbriggan areas.

“Gardaí are concerned for Chantelle,” she said.

Gardaí are urging anyone who has seen or who can help in finding Chantelle to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 - 6668000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.