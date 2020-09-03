Gardaí renew appeal to find killer of Dublin teenager Raonaid Murray

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to find the killer of teenager Raonaid Murray, murdered 21 years ago.

The body of Ms Murray (17) was found at Silchester Crescent, Glenageary less than 500 metres from her home on Friday, September 3rd, 1999.

She was returning at approximately 11.20pm from a night out at Scotts pub in Dun Laoghaire town centre.

She was stabbed to death near her home with a one-and-a-half inch knife.

Gardaí appealed to potential witnesses who have doubts about an alibi already provided in relation to the murder.

“If any person has any information which could assist in identifying a motive for the murder of Raonaid we would appeal for your immediate assistance. You may unknowingly be shielding a killer,” gardaí said in a statement.

Since 1999, gardaí have interviewed 4,500 potential witnesses and have issued annual appeals, but, to date, no one has been arrested for the murder.

The investigation has been hampered by the absence of an obvious motivation for her death.

An incident room at Dun Laoghaire Garda station remains open and the family is still hopeful of a breakthrough.

In a statement marking the 21st anniversary of her death, gardaí said many potential witnesses who are Raonaid’s age are now parents themselves with children.

“We would ask them to reflect now with the benefit of maturity and hindsight on any information which may be of assistance to the investigation,” the statement added.

“The solving of this murder is of the utmost priority for An Garda Síochána and any information received will be treated with absolute confidentiality.”

Last year on the 20th anniversary of her death, her father Jim Murray described the “horrific shadow” hanging over the family since her murder.

“It’s 20 years since Raonaid was murdered but to us her awful death is still vivid in our minds and we feel the pain of her loss every day. We feel that the memory of that time will still be vivid for others as well. The gardaí have assured us of their continuing commitment to bring Raonaid’s killer to justice but they need your help.”