Gardaí renew appeal over Andrew Allen murder

An Garda Síochána have issued a renewed appeal for information on the muder of Andrew Allen.

Allen (24) was murdered in his home at Links View Park, Buncrana. Co Donegal, in front of his partner in 2012.

Those responsible travelled to Buncrana from Derry City that evening.

In a statement issued on Saturday, gardaí said: “ If you have any information in relation the killers, gardaí are asking you to do the right thing and come forward to assist in securing justice for Andrew.

“Many people have been arrested and questioned over the past seven years and An Garda Siochana are grateful for all those who have assisted the investigation.

“If you have any information and have yet to come forward don’t delay any longer, please contact the incident room at Buncrana on 074 93 20540 or use the Confidential line 1800 666 111.”