Gardaí renew appeal in search for missing Kildare teenager

Gardaí have renewed a public appeal for information about a teenage girl missing from her Co Kildare home since last Wednesday.

Olta Dodaj (17) was last seen at about 2.45pm in Newbridge on April 11th. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, of slight build, with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a pink jacket, black jeans and grey Converse runners.

Gardaí have specifically appealed to the Albanian community in Ireland to assist them with inquiries.

Anyone who has seen Olta or can assist in locating her is asked to contact Newbridge Garda station (045 440180), the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.