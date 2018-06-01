Gardaí release image of Dublin sexual assault suspect

Gardaí in Dublin have issued an e-fit image of a man who allegedly sexually assasulted a woman before running away when he was disturbed by a passing couple.

The incident happened between 5am and 5.30am on Sunday, May 20th near Laurence Court on Mount Argus Road in Harold’s Cross.

The man had met the woman, who is originally from the Caribbean, earlier that evening and they later walked to Harold’s Cross from Grafton Street.

His movements have been caught on CCTV but, so far, he has not been identified.

The man, who spoke Spanish, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, who was pushed against a car. He was disturbed by a passing couple, who gardaí are eager to speak to.

“Between 5am and 5.30am the injured party and a male were walking out from town through Harold’s Cross onto Mount Argus Road,” a Garda spokesman said. “At some stage along Mount Argus Road the male forced the woman against a car and sexually assaulted the female, he stopped when a couple approached and the injured party walked away.

“The male is described as approx. 6ft tall, broad shoulders, with black hair and a beard. It is known that he was able to converse in Spanish.”

Anyone who witnessed anything in the area in the early hours of May 20th is asked to contact Sundrive Garda station on (01) 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.