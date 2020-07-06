Gardaí recover Glock 17 handgun and arrest a man on the M7

Gardaí have arrested a man who had a Glock 17 handgun with ammunition in his car.

The car was stopped on Monday afternoon on the M7 at Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Co Laois as part of an intelligence-led operation involving the district detective unit and the district drugs unit

Gardaí carried out a search of the car and the Glock 17 handgun with ammunition was found and seized.

The driver of the car, a man (39 years) was arrested at the scene and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Investigations are ongoing.