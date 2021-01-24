Gardaí raid Dublin shebeen and find alcohol, beer kegs and cash

A shebeen has been discovered at an industrial premises in Dublin.

Local gardaí and members of the armed support unit conducted a search under warrant of the premises in Swords, north Co Dublin at around 10pm on Saturday. Alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash and other bar equipment were found.

Beer kegs under the bar. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A number of people were on the premises at the time of the search and will be fined for alleged breaches of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations – Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

No arrests have been made so far and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Swords shebeen is at least the third such premises to be found by gardaí since New Year’s Eve – one in Co Kildare, one in Co Mayo and one in a former licensed premises in Co Limerick.