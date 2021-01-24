Gardaí raid Dublin shebeen and find alcohol, beer kegs and cash

A shebeen has been discovered at an industrial premises in Dublin.

Local gardaí and members of the armed support unit conducted a search under warrant of the premises in Swords, north Co Dublin at around 10pm on Saturday. Alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash and other bar equipment were found.

The Swords shebeen is at least the third such premises to be found by gardaí since New Year’s Eve – one in Co Kildare, one in Co Mayo and one in a former licensed premises in Co Limerick.

A criminal investigation was now underway into the people running the shebeen and drinkers who were present when gardaí raided it were issued with €100 on the spot fines.

Their journey from home to go drinking at an illegal shebeen was not regarded as an “essential journey” under the current rules around movement and travel.

Beer kegs under the bar. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

“As part of Operation Navigation, a private premises was searched by Gardaí in Swords, Co Dublin, investigating alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures,” a statement from Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said.

“The premises was searched under warrant by local Gardaí and Armed Support Unit shortly after 10pm on Saturday. During the search, Gardaí discovered alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment.”

No arrests have been made so far and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

At present all pubs in the Republic must remain closed and gardaí were checking for compliance under Operation Navigation.

Health officials and the Government believe some of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases is attributable to people drinking in shebeens. Patrons have been found not observing social distancing, not wearing face masks and sometimes engaging in singing and celebrating the success of local teams in sporting events.