Gardaí question man over fatal assault in Co Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested a 44-year-old man following a fatal assault at a house party in an apartment complex in Co Tipperary over the weekend.

Officers arrested the man at the scene of an incident where a 45-year-old Latvian man was stabbed at an apartment at New Quay in Carrick-on-Suir.

The attack took place at about 11.30pm on Saturday night.

The victim was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford in Ardkeen where he underwent emergency surgery. He died from his injuries early on Monday morning.

Gardaí have notified the Office of the State Pathologist’s Office and a postmortem is expected to take place later on Monday.

Gardaí say the results will determine that the course of their investigation.

Detectives have begun taking witness statements from a number of other people who were in the apartment at the time of the fatal assault.

Gardaí have also cordoned off the scene of the fatal assault and Garda technical experts are due to carry out a forensic examination of the apartment.

The suspect is being questioned at Clonmel Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows suspects to be held for up to 24 hours before they are released or charged.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them at Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640.