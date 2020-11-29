Gardaí predict increased number of shebeens over Christmas

Gardaí are anticipating an increase in the number of shebeens operating in the weeks ahead over Christmas and into the New Year as wet pubs will not open but said they will redouble their efforts to detect the illegal drinking dens.

Garda sources said the demand for places to meet and socialise will increase during the festive period but said Operation Navigation, which targets breaches of the licencing trade, would be intensified.

The warning comes after the latest shebeen discovered by gardaí, in Co Kerry, was shutdown this weekend which had been fitted with a pool table, arcade games and other facilities for drinkers.

During a search of a property in Causeway, Co Kerry, on Saturday evening gardaí discovered a shebeen, which had been set up to serve draft beer and a range of other alcoholic drinks.

The premises also had a Space Invaders arcade game installed for patrons on the premises, which had undergone renovation to create a pub-style atmosphere.

“Shortly after 8pm (on Saturday) gardaí conducted a search under warrant of the suspected shebeen premises and located a fully operational bar,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said of the discovery of the illegal pub.

“The bar featured a number of beer taps, along with a fully operational cooler room with gas lines and cooler to operate the taps. The premises were fitted with a number of tables, chairs, pool table, dart board, arcade games and an 80 inch flat screen television.”

The shebeen was discovered as part of Operation Navigation and after a criminal investigation following the receipt of intelligence about the premises operating illegally. A file is now being prepared for the DPP with a view to pursuing criminal charges against the suspect running the shebeen.

Saturday evening’s operation followed the discovery of shebeens, some of them sophisticated operations involving considerable investment, in recent months in Co Kildare, as well as in counties Meath, Laois and Westmeath. Video footage has also emerged showing shebeens packed with patrons during the pandemic, some celebrating sporting occasions.