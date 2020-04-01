Gardaí operating Covid-19 checkpoint seize €70,000 worth of heroin

Gardaí have warned drug dealers that they remain vigilant to their activities and will continue to pursue them even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic as evidenced by a €70,000 heroin seizure in North Cork yesterday.

Chief Supt Tom Myers of North Cork Garda Division said gardaí are maintaining a public presence to ensure people observe social isolation and social distancing but they remain vigilant for any sign of drug dealing or criminality.

“We are operating Covid-19 checkpoints across the division to make sure that people abide by the Government guidelines, but just because we are engaged in such work, it doesn’t mean we are not also investigating criminals.

“Indeed, just last night, gardaí mounting one of our Covid-19 checkpoints on the main Cork-Dublin road had a significant success when they stopped a car near Fermoy and recovered €70,000 worth of heroin from a person in the car.”

“We believe that heroin was destined for the Cork market but thanks to the vigilance of our officers in Fermoy, that’s €70,000 worth of heroin that we have taken off the streets of Cork this week,”

Gardaí stopped the car which was heading south on the M8 towards Cork city at Gortore just north of Fermoy shortly after midnight and when a passenger in the car began to look nervous, gardaí searched him and found the drugs.

The man, who is from the southside of Cork city, was found to be in possession of over half a kilo of heroin which was divided into four large bags and which he had concealed in his jacket.

The man was arrested at the scene by gardaí and brought to Fermoy Garda Station where he was questioned by officers while detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí later charged the man with possession of heroin for sale or supply contrary to section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and he was released on station bail to appear at Mallow District Court on April 24th.

Supt John Deasy of Fermoy Garda Station said the seizure was an example of gardaí seeking to ensure people abided by the Government guidelines while at the same remaining alert to the possibility of people committing crime.

“During these Covid-19 checkpoints, An Garda Síochána continues in a phase of engaging, educating and encouraging the public to be compliant with Government and HSE public health measures.

“Whilst we are doing that, we are also preventing and detecting crime at this challenging time,” said Supt Deasy, who paid tribute to the vigilance of the officers operating the Covid-19 checkpoint on the M8.