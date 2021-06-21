Gardaí not seeking anyone else after man detained over Dublin death

Gardaí believe a man who died in his home in Firhouse, Dublin on Sunday night was killed by a person known to him and are not seeking anyone else in connection with his death.

Officers were called to Carriglea View at 11.50pm where they found the body of a man in his 60s who had been assaulted. He was pronounced dead by emergency services shortly after midnight.

A man aged in his 30s, understood to be known to the deceased, was arrested shortly after the body was found. He was taken to Tallaght Garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. The suspect is believed to have visited the dead man’s house shortly before he died.

A techincal examination of the scene was carried out by Garda investigators on Monday and a postmortem was expected to be carried out on the deceased.

The victim, a retired carpenter, was well-known locally.

“It is just extremely sad. It is unbelievable to be honest. He was a good neighbour; he would have kept an eye out and the usual stuff,” a local woman said.

Local resident Eamonn Young said he saw up to 20 emergency service vehicles arrive on the street in the middle of the night.

“We never have anything like this, it is very very sad,” he said.

Fine Gael councillor Brian Lawlor said the man had been a member of the party’s local branch for around 30 years.

“He was very into politics… I knew him well. We drank together several times, and he used to talk politics with me,” he said.

The man was a “gentle giant,” who would go to The Speaker Connolly pub nearby for a couple of pints a few times a week, Cllr Lawlor said.

“I’m a bit in shock myself; I met him only two weeks ago,” he added

Cllr Deirdre O’Donovan said the news was “very upsetting” to hear.

“You see it all the time on the news and think nothing would ever happen in your area. It is very, very shocking,” she said.

“This is a very settled area. The demographic is very much older, retired couples, and then you see younger families moving in too.”

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

In particular, they want to speak to anyone who was in the Carriglea View area of Firhouse on Sunday evening between 11.30pm and 12.30am.