Gardaí net €50,000 drugs haul in west Cork grow-house raid

A 37-year old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged following the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Co Cork with plants valued at almost €50,000.

Jacek Lewickim, a Polish national of no fixed abode, was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court this morning.

Members of the West Cork Divisional Drugs Squad recovered 59 cannabis plants while searching a rented house in the Ballinhassig area.

Mr Lewicki was charged with cultivation of cannabis, contrary to section 17 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977, at a property at Arlinstown, Ballinhassig, Co Cork on Friday.

Interpreter

Det Garda Liz O’Sullivan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. She told the court that Mr Lewicki, speaking with the assistance of an interpreter, made no reply to the sole charge after caution.

Mr Lewicki’s solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, said that his client would not apply for bail at this point. And Insp Gary McPolin told the court that gardaí were a seeking to have the accused remanded in custody.

Judge Tim Lucey noted that Mr Lewicki was not applying for bail. He remanded him in custody to appear again at Bandon District Court next Tuesday while he also granted him free legal aid.