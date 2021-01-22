Gardaí make arrest after woman is seriously assaulted in Dublin

A juvenile has been arrested following an assault in Dublin city centre on Wednesday that left a woman with serious injuries.

The woman, who is in her late 40s, was robbed when walking along the pedestrian walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay at the IFSC at about 9.30pm.

She was seriously injured during the robbery and was taken to the Mater Hospital where she remains in a serious condition, according to a Garda spokeswoman.

The juvenile is being detained at Store Street Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who was in the area of Custom House Quay, George’s Dock, Harbourmaster Place or Connolly station between 9.15 and 10pm on the night in question.

Anyone with camera footage of the incident or surrounding locations is also being asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any other Garda station.