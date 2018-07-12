Gardaí launch investigation after man (19) stabbed to death in Cork

Gardaí in north Cork have launched an investigation following a fatal stabbing in which a young man died after being attacked on a street.

The victim, who is understood to be from Galway, was stabbed when a row broke out on Bridge Street in Mallow at around 9pm. The deceased was 19 years old and originally from Galway but living in Killavullen in north Cork.

An ambulance was quickly on the scene and the young man was rushed to Cork University Hospital where doctors battled to save him but he died shortly after 10.30pm.

Gardaí had been alerted by a number of people who witnessed the attack but the suspect had fled and gardaí were last night searching for him.

It’s understood that the attack may be linked to an earlier incident when a row broke out between two men at Cahirmee Horse Fair in Buttevant.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene of the stabbing and technical experts are due to begin a forensic examination of the area at first light.

Gardaí have spoken to several witnesses and have begun taking statements, while they have also checked CCTV footage in the town.