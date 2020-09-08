Gardaí issue separate appeals for missing teens in Kerry and Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two teenagers who have separately gone missing in Cos Kerry and Cork.

Alex Sugrue (16) is missing from her home in Ballybunion, Co Kerry, gardaí said.

She was last seen at 9am on the morning of Saturday, September 5th when she left home.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 1’’ in height, of slim build, with green eyes and blond (bleached) shoulder length hair. When last seen she was wearing a red, white and navy jacket, army green pants and black Nike runners.

Anyone who has seen her or who can assist in locating her, is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

In an unrelated appeal, gardaí in Co Cork are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing from his home in Carrigaline since Friday.

Paddy Healy O’Driscoll (17) is described as being 5’ 6” in height, with short dark hair, brown eyes and a slight build. He also has tattoos on his forearms. It is believed that he was wearing a pink hooded jumper and dark tracksuit bottoms at the time he went missing.

He is known to frequent Cork city.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.