Gardaí issue public appeal to help trace missing pregnant teen

Gardaí have issued a public appeal to help trace the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old who is seven months pregnant.

Zoe Hitchcock has been missing from her home since December 25th and today failed to attend the Coombe hospital in Dublin for a scheduled appointment. Investigating officers are concered for her wellbeing and are urging anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact them immediatly.

She was last seen in Dublin city and is known in around Tallaght.

Zoe is 5ft 1in tall, of medium build, with fair hair dyed blonde and blue eyes. She was wearing a long-sleeved black and white top, pink and white fur body warmer, black dress and pink boots when last seen.

Anyone with information in asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01-6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111.