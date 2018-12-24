Gardaí issue public appeal over missing Co Wexford man

Gardaí have issued an appeal for help in locating a 50-year-old man missing from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Timmy Levingston was last seen at 1.30am on December 24th.

Gardaí said both they and Mr Levingston’s family are “very concerned” for his welfare.

He is described as being 178cm (5’10”) tall and of stocky build, with dark brown hair and a brown and grey beard.

He was wearing a red jacket and black trousers when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda station 053-9242480, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.