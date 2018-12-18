Gardaí issue image of man they want to talk to over alleged rape in Dublin taxi

Gardaí investigating the alleged rape of a woman in a car in south Dublin after her office Christmas party earlier this month have issued an image of a man they want to talk to.

The alleged sexual assault on the woman took place in the early hours of Sunday, December 9th.

The man is described as between 27 to 35-years-old, with short black hair, a beard and he was wearing glasses. He was also wearing a short sleeved shirt.

Gardaí in Irishtown say the victim was brought from Serpentine Avenue through the city centre to Emmet Street in a white taxi where it was believed to have been parked between 2am to 3am.

In an attempt to progress their investigation gardaí have issued an evofit of the man and the white taxi. The facial recognition system evofit constructs facial composites of offenders by witnesses and victims of crime.

An image of the white taxi released by gardaí.

Gardaí­say they wish to make contact with any persons in the Shelbourne Road or Serpentine Avenue area between 12.45am and 2am and also in the Emmet Street area of Dublin 1 from 2am to 3am.

They have also asked drivers who were in those areas to check their dash camera footage if their cars were equipped with the devices.

Gardaí are also appealing to any persons who may have travelled in a white taxi in the early hours of that Sunday morning to contact them at Irishtown Garda station on 01-6669600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.