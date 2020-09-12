Gardaí issue appeal to help locate missing Dublin cyclist

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 35-year-old Christopher Duff who is missing from his home in Prussia Street, Dublin 7.

Mr Duff was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 7am when he left his home on a hybrid Trek bicycle. Gardaí said he may have travelled to Wicklow or Wexford.

He is described as being approximately 6ft 1in in height, of medium build, with red hair, a beard and blue eyes. It is not known what Mr Duff was wearing when he left home.

Gardaí said they are concerned for his wellbeing.

The man’s sister, Amanda Duff, has appealed to the public on Twitter for information. “My brother Chris left his home in Stoneybatter on Wednesday morning,” she said.

“He spoke to a friend on Wednesday night and was in Wicklow cycling to Wexford intending to catch a bus back. We haven’t heard from him since that call on Wednesday evening. His phone is dead so no one can contact him. He has a lot of friends and family who are worried about him.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 6668200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.