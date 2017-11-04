Gardaí issue appeal over missing Co Meath teenager

The Garda has issued an appeal for help in finding a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Ronnie Wilde who is missing from Julianstown, Co Meath, since October 9th.

He is described as 5ft 11in in height, of medium build with blond hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing and ask that anyone with information to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01-8010600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.