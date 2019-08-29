Gardaí issue appeal over hit-and-run in Cork city

Gardaí in Cork have appealed for the public’s assistance in an investigation into a hit-and-run at the weekend which left a 26-year-old man fighting for his life.

The Polish man was found with serious injuries lying on the side of the road on Upper John Street not far from the Christy Ring Bridge in the city centre at around 12.40am on Sunday morning.

He was discovered by an off-duty doctor who was returning home and he raised the alarm and the man was taken to Cork University Hospital.

Doctors assessed the man’s condition as critical and he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at CUH where he remained in a critical condition for several days but his condition has now improved.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene of the hit-and-run and Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination in the hope it would provide clues about the vehicle involved.

Detectives also carried out door-to-door inquiries in the general area and began harvesting CCTV footage from Upper John Street.

Gardaí have asked anyone who was in the area between 11pm on Saturday and 12.30am on Sunday morning and noticed anything unusual to contact them.

They have particularly appealed to any motorists who were in the area and have dashcam footage to contact them at Mayfield Garda station on 021-4558510.