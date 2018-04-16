Gardaí issue appeal over girl (14) missing since Friday

Gardaí in Cork are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.

Lily Anne Martin was last seen leaving her home at Elm Drive, Shamrock Lawn, Douglas, Cork, at 9am on Friday.

She is described as 5ft 2in tall with brown hair, brown eyes and of slim build. When last seen she was wearing her school uniform – a light blue jumper and T-shirt and dark blue skirt.

Gardaí and the girl’s family are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with any information in relation to her whereabouts to contact Togher Garda station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.