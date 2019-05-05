Gardaí issue appeal for public’s help in locating missing man

Gardaí­have issued an appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing 44-year-old David Henderson, who is missing from his home in Churchtown, Dundrum in south Co Dublin.

Mr Henderson was last seen on May 4th in the Portobello area of south Dublin. He is described as being 6’1”, of slim build, with brown eyes and sandy blonde hair.

When he last seen David was wearing grey trousers, navy jumper and brown boots, according the a Garda statement.

Anyone who has seen David or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01-6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.