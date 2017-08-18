Gardaí issue appeal for Offaly teenager missing from home

Gardaí have issued an appeal for help in finding a teenager who has been missing for three days.

Craig Boylan (16), from Geashill, Co Offaly was last seen at 8pm on August 15th in his native village.

He was wearing a black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms. He is described as 5ft 10ins (178cms), of medium build with short red hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí believe Craig may be in the Ballymun or Blanchardstown areas of Dublin at present.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or any Garda station