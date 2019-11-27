Gardaí issue appeal for missing Cork teenager

Gardaí ­in Cork are seeking assistance from the public in locating Paul Cronin (18), who went missing from his home in Douglas, Co Cork on the morning of Wednesday, November 27th.

Paul is described as being approximately 5ft 10 inches in height, thin build, with blonde hair and green eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black woolly hat, black coat, black pants, and black trainers. He wears a black nose ring.

Gardaí­ and Paul’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Paul or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.