Gardaí issue appeal for man (36) missing from Dún Laoghaire

Gardaí­are appealing to the public for help in finding a 36-year-old man who is missing from Dún Laoghaire since Thursday, June 20th.

Edward Kelly was last seen on Ashton Quay walking towards College Green, Dublin 2 at approximately 9.30pm.

He is described as being 6ft in height, athletic build with blond/red hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt and jeans.

His family and gardaí have asked that anybody with information on his whereabouts should report to Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.