Gardaí issue appeal after woman reported missing in Cork

Gardaí have appealed for help in finding a woman missing from Mallow, Co Cork.

Paula Staunton (42) was last seen at 4pm on Saturday. She is described as 1.63m (5ft 4in) tall and of slim build. She was dressed in all black when last seen.

Gardaí said she had access to a 08C registered black Kia Rio hatchback car.

They urged anyone with information to contact Mallow Garda station 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.