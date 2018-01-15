Gardaí issue appeal after pedestrian killed in West Cork

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a 73-year-old man was fatally injured when he was struck by a car while walking near Clonakilty.

The man was walking along the Fern Hill Road towards the Co Cork town when he was hit by a car believed to be travelling in the same direction at about 7.15pm.

The emergency services were alerted and the man - who is believed to originally from the area but may live part of the year elsewhere - was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s also from the area, was uninjured but was treated for shock at the scene by paramedics.

The body of the man was due to be removed shortly to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí closed off the road to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene and the road is expected to remain closed overnight, with diversions in place.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or travelled the road at about 7.15pm to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023-8821570.