Gardaí issue alert for two missing 13-year-olds from Co Cork

Gardaí are looking for the public’s help in finding two missing teens from Co Cork.

Davis Stepka and Sebastian Rowley, both 13 years old, are missing from the Bantry area.

Gardaí were alerted after neither turned up to school at Coláiste Pobail Bantry on Wednesday morning.

Mobile phone records suggest they are in the Dublin area.

The boys were last seen in Bantry between 10am and 11am on April 26th.

Davis Stepka was last seen wearing a navy pants, black jacket and brown walking boots.

Sebastian Rowley was last seen wearing a red jacket, school uniform and was carrying a blue rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027-20860 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.