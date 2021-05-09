Gardaí investigating reports of shot fired in Cork estate
The incident is reported to have occurred shortly after 5pm in the Mahon area
A video circulating on social media shows a group of men arriving in a people carrier at Ravensdale Close estate. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Gardaí are investigating reports of a firearm being discharged on Sunday evening in the Mahon area of Cork.
No injuries have been reported from the incident which reportedly occurred shortly after 5pm, a Garda spokesman said.
A video circulating on social media shows a group of men arriving in a people carrier at Ravensdale Close estate. The men are wearing dark clothing and some appear to have their faces covered.
Investigations are ongoing.