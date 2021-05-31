Gardaí investigating reports of brawl in Bettystown centre

Gardaí are investigating reports of a group of men seen fighting in Bettystown, Co Meath, on Sunday afternoon.

A video circulating on social media shows about 10 men engaging in a brawl at a zebra crossing on the Coast Road, as passersby look on.

One man holds up what appears to be a large garden shears, while another brandishes a long blade.

A person can be heard shouting: “Drop the weapons, boys.”

A number of young children were in the area at the time. One woman holding a toddler’s hand is forced to move out of the way as some of the men charge across the road.

A Garda spokeswoman said police were alerted to a report of men fighting at approximately 2.30pm.

Gardaí attended the scene but no one was present. The spokeswoman said no formal complaint has been made but investigations are ongoing.