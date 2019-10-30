Gardaí investigating man arrested about €400,000 fraud

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the DPP after releasing without charge a man arrested for questioning about the theft of more than €400,000 from a German investor two years ago.

Detectives arrested the man in his 60s in the Passage West area outside Cork city early on Wednesday morning and brought him to Cobh Garda Station for questioning about the fraud.

The man was detained at Cobh Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act before he was released without charge about 6pm on Wednesday and gardaí will now prepare a file on the matter for the DPP.

The arrest came as part of an investigation by gardaí into the theft of the money after the 61-year-old German investor was persuaded in 2017 to lodge more than €400,000 in an Irish bank account for what turned out to be a bogus company.

Crackdown

The arrest was one of a number by gardaí in the Midleton Garda District as part of a multi-agency crack down on crime, which saw other suspects arrest for unrelated assaults, drug driving and on bench warrants.

Among the other arrests were two men who arrested for questioning about a public order incident where a garda on patrol in Midleton town centre was assaulted on October 20th.

Superintendent Adrian Gamble of Midleton Garda Station said the day of action across Midleton Garda District was part of Operation Thor which was aimed at combating crime and denying criminals use of the public roads.

“The whole purpose of yesterday’s operation was to work closely with our stakeholders, to ensure a safer East Cork community, enhance community engagement and to prevent crime,” he said.

“We had a dedicated team of Inspectors, Sergeants and gardaí on the ground who also took the opportunity to issue crime prevention advice to motorists about our winter anti-burglary campaign and the need to light up and lock up.”