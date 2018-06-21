Gardaí investigating house fire in west Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a fire at a house in west Dublin on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at a house on the Kylemore Road in Ballyfermot just before 1.30am.

The property was the first home to be delivered as part of the Government’s Repair and Lease scheme last month.

Gardai said the fire appears to have been started at the front door. It is understood the fire is currently being treated as suspicious.

There was nobody in the house at the time.

A spokesman for the Peter McVerry Trust said the family will be re-accommodated while the house undergoes necessary repairs.

“There was some damage caused to the entrance of the property which renders the property uninhabitable for the immediate term so we’re going to re-accommodate the family that were there,” the spokesman said. “There was no damage caused to any neighbouring properties.”