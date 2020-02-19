Gardaí investigating death of infant in Waterford house
Child died in Gracedieu area of city’s outskirts
Infant died in ‘unexplained circumstances’
Gardaí are investigating the death of an infant in unexplained circumstances at a house in Waterford on Tuesday.
The death is understood to have taken place in the Gracedieu area of the city’s outskirts.
Gardaí said the infant died “in unexplained circumstances at a domestic premises” at approximately 2pm. A Garda spokeswoman added that a postmortem will be carried out and that this will determine the course of their investigation.