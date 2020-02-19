Gardaí investigating death of infant in Waterford house

Gardaí­ are investigating the death of an infant in unexplained circumstances at a house in Waterford on Tuesday.

The death is understood to have taken place in the Gracedieu area of the city’s outskirts.

Gardaí­ said the infant died “in unexplained circumstances at a domestic premises” at approximately 2pm. A Garda spokeswoman added that a postmortem will be carried out and that this will determine the course of their investigation.