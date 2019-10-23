Gardaí investigating car-ramming incident at Dublin shopping centre

Gardaí are investigating an incident at a Dublin shopping centre in which a car appeared to intentionally ram a second vehicle.

One person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the incident at City West shopping centre. A second man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, a spokesman for the force said “Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating an incident which occurred outside the City West Shopping Centre this afternoon at approximately 5.30pm, Wednesday, 23rd October 2019.”

“From initial investigations it appears that a car deliberately drove into another car injuring a man,” the spokesman said.

The arrested man is being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.