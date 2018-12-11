Gardaí investigating assault on Roscommon garda

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a garda which occurred at the Rose Lawn area of Castlerea at approximately 1am on Sunday.

A garda was allegedly assaulted by two males, aged in their late 30s and 60s, while on patrol carrying out enquires in the area following reports of an intruder alarm at a nearby premises.

The garda was taken to Castlebar hospital for treatment for facial and hand injuries, and has since been discharged.

Both suspected offenders were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations into the incident are continuing. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Castlerea on 0949621630