Gardaí investigating alleged match-fixing seize Limerick FC phones

Mobile telephones held by all Limerick FC players at a training session were seized by gardaí during a search connected to an investigation into suspected match-fixing, the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland (PFAI) has said.

The operation was carried out by the Garda’s National Economic Crime Unit along with local gardaí at Hogan Park in Limerick on Tuesday evening.

Stephen McGuinness, general secretary of the PFAI, said “the players who were at training last night all had their phones taken off them”.

“Obviously, I haven’t spoken to any of the players who were at training, because they don’t have their phones,” he added.

“But I did speak to one of the players who wasn’t at training, and he confirmed that the phones were taken.”

Mr McGuinness said the raid followed days of “thorough” interviews of the League of Ireland side’s squad in June this year by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and “an individual from Interpol”.

The questioning took place over three days at a hotel in Limerick city centre.

Mr McGuinness, who was representing players at the interviews, along with Ollie Cahill, the PFAI’s player executive, said the questioning was in relation to suspected match-fixing.

Players were specifically asked about one away game, which the Limerick side lost.

‘No accusations’

No specific allegations were put to any of the players, according to Mr McGuinness.

“They just asked them questions about their performance and questions about the game in general,” he said.

“They were not accused of anything.”

Mr McGuinness said he had not heard anything from the FAI since then about the questioning, and that he did not know if there was any connection to Tuesday’s garda raid on Hogan Park.

“We are just waiting now to see what comes of the police investigation and take it from there,” he added.

“This is not unprecedented. Bray Wanderers were in the same situation over a year ago. Gardaí called to their ground, but nothing came of that.”

In September 2017, the FAI opened an investigation into an allegation of match fixing involving Bray Wanderers after it lost a friendly game against Waterford 5-0 at its Carlisle Grounds.

Gardaí questioned club players at length at a scheduled training session.

Investigations were dropped the following February because, the FAI said, not enough evidence was uncovered to bring charges against anyone.

Mr McGuinness said the PFAI was “disappointed” at the allegations against Bray Wanderers at the time “because it puts every player under a cloud, which is unfair if nothing has happened.”

“But I understand the gardaí and the FAI have a job to do. We want the game to be as clean as possible obviously,” he added.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí can confirm a search took place on Tuesday, September 3rd, at a Limerick sports ground. An ongoing investigation is taking place. Members of a national unit and local members conducted the search.”

In a statement, the FAI said it is “aware of the development and is awaiting a report from the Gardaí.”

Both Limerick and Bray Wanderers have had difficulties paying players wages in the past. Mr McGuinness said all of the Limerick FC squad are now amateur.

Reports in the Sunday Times last weekend suggested the First Division club’s owner Pat O’Sullivan plans to apply for examinership in the Circuit Court this week, amid club debts of €300,000.