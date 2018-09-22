Gardaí investigating after woman walks into Áras and speaks to President

Two Garda investigations are under way after an intruder confronted President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Úachtaráin unchallenged this week.

It is reported that a woman drove through the front gate of the presidential residence, walked in the front door and spoke to the President.

The woman was a housing protester and accosted Mr Higgins working in an office off the main lobby, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

The report says that minutes later gardaí arrived and removed the woman, who was not arrested and allowed to drive away in her car.

President Higgins is understood to have engaged in her conversation and did not want the matter taken further.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on the detail of security arrangements for the President,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Following a recent incident at Áras an Úachtaráin, a Chief Superintendent is conducting a review of security measures and another Chief Superintendent is investigating the incident.”

A spokesperson for the President refused to comment on the incident.