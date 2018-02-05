Gardaí investigate sudden death of taxi driver in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a taxi driver in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man was dropping off a customer on St James Street at 4.30am when he reported feeling unwell. An ambulance was called and he was treated at the scene before being brought to St James’ hospital when he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made and there were no obvious signs of injury to the man, it is understood.

The man’s body was taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem was conducted by State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis. The results of the post-mortem have not been released.

Gardaí are treating the death as a sudden death and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.