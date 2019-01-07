Gardaí investigate skeletal remains found in ditch in Co Wexford

Gardaí investigating human skeletal remains found in a ditch in Co Wexford are hoping a postmortem will clarify whether the person died a result of natural causes or foul play.

The remains were found shortly after 11.30am on Monday in the Ballyandrew townland near the town of Ferns in Co Wexford.

The body was found by a woman out walking her dog. It is understood the woman made the grim discovery when the dog started rummaging in the undergrowth and she immediately raised the alarm and contacted gardaí.

Gardaí from Bunclody were quickly on the scene and cordoned off the area and preserved the scene overnight and senior officers requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office. The Garda Technical Bureau will attend the scene on Tuesday morning.