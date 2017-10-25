Gardaí investigate murder of woman (37) in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the murder of a 37-year-old woman in an apartment on Gardiner Street in Dublin last night.

Dublin Fire Brigade treated the woman, along with a 35-year-old man at Dorset Square Apartments in the north-inner city after gardaí received a call at about 11.30pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to the Mater hospital with serious injuries.

Speaking outside the apartment building on Wednesday morning, Independent Cllr Nial Ring said all that was known so far was that there had been “some sort of domestic” incident and that the woman had died.

He said Dorset Square was “off the beaten track” and that, from his knowledge of the area, a lot of foreign nationals lived there.

“They keep themselves to themselves and in a way that’s sad because nobody heard anything and there doesn’t seem to be any neighbours who heard anything at all. And I suppose that’s a reflection on the type of accommodation that the people are living in. But it’s a tragic event and people around the area are rightly shocked, and of course sad, that someone has lost their life.”

People, mostly alone, began leaving the building from before 8am but most declined to speak to reporters outside.

One man said he had heard “noises” yesterday but did not know what had happened in the building.

Another man said he had heard sirens last night but did not know a woman had died.

One resident said he believed there were people from Bangladesh, Pakistan, China and Africa living in the block. None of those who spoke appeared to know their neighbours.

The woman’s body remains at the scene which has been preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí at Mountjoy are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.