Gardaí investigate murder of French woman (37) in Dublin

A woman stabbed to death in her home in Dublin was a French national and senior team leader with international online transaction company PayPal.

Anne Colomines (37) was fatally stabbed in her apartment in Dublin’s north inner city late on Tuesday night.

A 35-year-old Brazilian man who was well known to the dead woman was found injured at the scene. He had suffered knife wounds to his chest and gardaí suspect they were self-inflicted.

He also worked in the same industry as Ms Colomines.

She was a business support team leader in PayPal’s Dublin offices and has lived in Dublin for five years.

Both Ms Colomines and the dead man lived at the property where she was found dead. There was no sign of a break-in and no sign of any third part involvement.

The Garda Technical Bureau at the scene at Dorset Square Apartments. Photograph: Elaine Edwards

Gardaí are treating the matter as a domestic incident and are keen to speak to the man, who is in a serious condition in the Mater Hospital. He is regarded as a key person of interest as the investigation team seeks to establish exactly how Ms Colomines was killed.

Gardai were called to the apartment at Dorset Square, Gardiner Street, at about 11.30pm on Tuesday.

Ms Colomines was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was left overnight in the kitchen of the fourth floor apartment.

The area was sealed off and secured by members of the Garda who remained outside through the night.

The remains were examinedon Wednesday morning by a pathologist and then removed from the apartment for a postmortem.

The results of that examination had not been released though it was expected to reveal she had died of stab wounds.

A knife that gardaí believe was used to stab both Ms Colomines and the injured man was removed from the scene.

The Garda Technical Bureau were also called to the scene and examined the property.

Gardai are working on a definite line of inquiry and are closely monitoring the condition of the injured man in hospital with a view to interviewing him as soon as possible.

Dublin Fire Brigade treated the woman, along with a 35-year-old man at an apartment in Dorset Square. Photograph: Elaine Edwards

Speaking outside the apartment building on Wednesday morning, Independent Cllr Nial Ring said all that was known so far was that there had been “some sort of domestic” incident and that the woman had died.

He said Dorset Square was “off the beaten track” and that, from his knowledge of the area, a lot of foreign nationals lived there.

“They keep themselves to themselves and in a way that’s sad because nobody heard anything and there doesn’t seem to be any neighbours who heard anything at all. And I suppose that’s a reflection on the type of accommodation that the people are living in. But it’s a tragic event and people around the area are rightly shocked, and of course sad, that someone has lost their life.”

People, mostly alone, began leaving the building from before 8am but most declined to speak to reporters outside.

One man said he had heard “noises” yesterday but did not know what had happened in the building.

Another man said he had heard sirens last night but did not know a woman had died.

One resident said he believed there were people from Bangladesh, Pakistan, China and Africa living in the block. None of those who spoke appeared to know their neighbours.

Gardaí at Mountjoy are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.