Gardaí investigate multiple Covid-19 breaches in wet pubs and shebeens

Members of An Garda Síochána have carried out searches of a number of suspected shebeens in the last 24 hours, including one where 30 people were socialising in close proximity without face masks.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to all citizens to comply with public health guidelines and to avoid spaces that are likely to contribute to the spread of coronavirus. The appeal follows inspections of suspected shebeens as well as the discovery of potential breaches at licensed premises in Limerick, Cork, Carlow, and Meath on Friday and Saturday.

According to gardaí, a number of wet pubs – bars that do not sell food – were secretly opening. Gardaí discovered fresh pints, the tv on, and a fire lit at some venues that should have been shut.

Non-compliance was also detected at gastro-pubs, which have been allowed to open on the condition that each customer is served a substantial meal with their drinks. In one gastro-pub gardaí discovered 12 tables occupied without any sign of food having been served. The venue also had tables that were insufficiently spread out and staff were not wearing face masks.

A file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions in any case where breaches of public health regulations have been identified, the spokesman said.

“An Garda Síochána wants to remind every person of their social and personal responsibility not to frequent premises or engage in activity which is likely to contribute to the increasing spread of the Covid-19 virus,” he added.