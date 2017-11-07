Gardaí investigate cause of Cork fire which killed woman (89)

Garda technical experts are due to start an examination on the cause of a fire which killed an 89-year-old woman living alone in Cork city.

The woman died in the fire which broke out at her home at Court Cairn on the Model Farm Road on the western side of the city sometime around 9pm on Monday night.

The alarm was raised when the woman’s carer called to the house at around 9.20pm and found a fire in the kitchen.

Three units of Cork City Fire Brigade attended as did an ambulance but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination while Garda technical experts are due to examine the house to try establish the cause of the fire.

Gardaí have established the woman was alive a short time earlier when her nephew called to check on her so they believe the fire was not long under way when the alarm was raised.

It is understood the kitchen area was badly damaged in the blaze.