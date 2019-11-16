Gardaí investigate attempted ATM theft in Co Louth

Gardaí are investigating after an attempted ATM theft in Co Louth.

The incident happened on Main Street in Dunleer at around 3.30am on Saturday morning.

Gardaí are at the scene and a digger remains in the middle of the street outside the Bank Of Ireland where the incident took place. The town is about 15km north of Drogheda and just two minutes from the M1 motorway.

There has been a spate of ATM robberies on both sides of the Border this year — 16 ATMs in Northern Ireland and 15 ATMs in the Republic of Ireland.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Co Louth, Declan Breathnach, condemned the latest attempted theft.

“Early this morning another ATM was raided in an attempted robbery. It is one of many ATM raids in the border region over the past few months. I believe I speak for the vast majority of people in the border region when I say we condemned these acts.

“A continuation of ATM robberies will deprive our towns and villages of such facilities and is not helping in promoting the border region.

“Forty years of disrespect for law and order in our communities by a small number of coordinated criminal gangs should not be allowed to disrupt our lives or hamper the economy of local towns.

“There is now a real danger small villages and towns will lose their ATM machines, either through services being withdrawn or further raids due to the increase in criminal activity.”

In a statement, Bank of Ireland said, it is engaging with the gardaí in relation to the incident.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is of paramount importance. No one was hurt in the incident, and a full examination of the branch will take place today to assess when it can reopen for business.”–Additional reporting PA