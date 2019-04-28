Gardaí investigate alleged racist attack on taxi driver

A man has handed himself in to a Garda station after footage emerged of a black taxi driver being racially abused and assaulted.

The dashcam footage, which has been posted on Twitter, shows a clearly inebriated man call the taxi driver a “n***er” on several occasions. The incident happened at 10pm on Easter Sunday night on the Malahide Road in Donnycarney.

The man asks the taxi driver: “What’s your favourite position?” The taxi driver responds: “I don’t understand what you mean by my favourite position.” The passenger then uses a racial slur, says he is a police officer and tries to hit him.

The taxi driver tries to restrain him and the man racially abuses the driver again before he exits the car.

The footage has been shared on Twitter by taxi driver Damien Hetherington who says drivers have been constantly assaulted in recent weeks.

He stressed many assaults were not necessarily racially motivated citing the example of a 70-year-old Dublin taxi driver who was beaten up and pulled out of his car in Tallaght recently.

In a statement gardaí said the man who handed himself into a north Dublin Garda station, the station was not named, was not a member of the force.

Gardaí say they are aware of the video of the incident and have asked people not to share it further on social media.

The statement continued: “A suspect in the case has presented themselves at a north Dublin Garda station and gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Clontarf Garda station 01 6664800 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”