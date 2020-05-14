Gardaí investigate after youth wounded in Darndale shooting
Teenage victim’s injuries not life threatening after being shot by gunman on a moped
Gardaí have sealed off two locations in the Darndale area for forensic examination. File photograph: The Irish Times
Gardaí in Dublin have launched an investigation following a shooting incident in Darndale on Thursday evening.
A teenager suffered several shotgun wounds during the incident which occurred in the Marigold Park area the north-side suburb just off the Malahide Road shortly after 9pm.
It is understood the victim was shot at by a gunman on a moped.
Gardaí from Coolock who were alerted to the incident – following several reports of shots being fired in the area – discovered the victim had already left the area when they arrived on the scene.
Gardaí said a male presented a short time later at Beaumont Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Sources indicated that the injuries were non-life threatening, although it is understood the victim underwent surgery at the hospital on Thursday night.
Gardaí have sealed off two locations in the Darndale area for forensic examination after the moped was found set alight a short distance away.
Sources said the incident may be linked to local ongoing disputes over drugs. But gardaí are keeping an open mind on the motive for the attack at this early stage of the inquiry.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact gardaíin Coolock on 01-6664200 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111.