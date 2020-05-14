Gardaí investigate after youth wounded in Darndale shooting

Gardaí­ in Dublin have launched an investigation following a shooting incident in Darndale on Thursday evening.

A teenager suffered several shotgun wounds during the incident which occurred in the Marigold Park area the north-side suburb just off the Malahide Road shortly after 9pm.

It is understood the victim was shot at by a gunman on a moped.

Gardaí­ from Coolock who were alerted to the incident – following several reports of shots being fired in the area – discovered the victim had already left the area when they arrived on the scene.

Gardaí­ said a male presented a short time later at Beaumont Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Sources indicated that the injuries were non-life threatening, although it is understood the victim underwent surgery at the hospital on Thursday night.

Gardaí­ have sealed off two locations in the Darndale area for forensic examination after the moped was found set alight a short distance away.

Sources said the incident may be linked to local ongoing disputes over drugs. But gardaí­ are keeping an open mind on the motive for the attack at this early stage of the inquiry.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact gardaí­in Coolock on 01-6664200 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111.